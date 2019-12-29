Davido Celebrates His Sold Out Music Concert In Lagos

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Instagram page to show his excitement as massive crowd turned up for his music concert “A Good Time With Davido” in Lagos.

Davido
Davido

It was a sold out concert despite the entry ticket fee of ten thousand naira per individual and hundred thousand naira per individual for VVIP ticket.

Also Read: Davido Confirms Masterkraft Was His Piano Lesson Teacher When He Was A Kid

The “blow my mind” crooner took to his Instagram page to celebrate the amazing sold out concert and he also appreciated his fans for coming out.

See his post below:

Davido
Davido’s post
Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

“How PDP Attacks Judges When outcomes of cases don’t favor Them But keep quiet when the verdict is in Their favor” – Presidency

Things That Happen In Nollywood Movies That Beats Logic

President Mugabe doesn’t sleep at events – Spokesman

Nigerian woman recounts how she'd be starting a new job because she loves football

With win against Valladolid, messi reaches another milestone

Popular Conjoined twins Maria and Consolata die aged 21

President Buhari Reportedly Poisoned

Please Don’t Embarrass Us Again, Nigerians Beg as Buhari Meets Trump in the White House

Boko Haram kill 5 persons in another attack in Adamawa

Today In Nigerian/African History: 4th April

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *