Davido Consciously Did Promotional Video For Coza: Wale Adetona

Wale Adetona, a popular PR consultant, has opined that there is nothing Davido would say that would make him believe that he didn’t actually do the controversial PR video for COZA church.

Speaking via his Twitter handle he added that the disclaimer notice issued by the singer is just an afterthought because of the backlash from people.

He wrote:

“There is no way Davido would make me believe he didn’t do that video consciously as a promotional video for COZA. And nobody would killl him anyways. The disclaimer is just an after thought because of the backlash. Before you argue, watch the video again and come back to comment.”