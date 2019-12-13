Davido Cries Out In Pains As Fan Almost Breaks His Hand (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian superstar, Davido couldn’t help but cry out in pain after an excited fan almost broke his hand while shaking him at an event.

Nigerian singer, Davido

In the video being circulated by popular social media gossip platform, Instablog, the DMW boss could be seen shouting at the man while trying to withdraw his hand from the coarse handshake.

The fan must have really happy to finally meet the singer.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently reacted to a photo of Peruzzi wearing medical scrubs.

Watch the video below:

