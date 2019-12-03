Davido Customizess Son’s Face On Diamond Necklace Worth N150M (Photo)

Popular Afro-music singer Davido has bought a custom-made diamond-encrusted chain from American Jeweler, Ice Box Zahir.

The singer who released his new album ‘A Good Time’ two weeks ago is definitely living up to the title of his new project.

The jewellery lover who never stops showing off his new pieces took to his Social pages to announce the completion of his customized chain dedicated to revealing the face of his son.

Davido’s new DMW customized chain cost around N150,000,000 ($401k), as the famous US celebrity jeweller Ice Box claims.

The chain has the 30BG inscription on it: A map of Africa and Nigeria: The Naira sign and the DMW Logo with the head of his son, Ifeanyi as the main pendant.

See Photos Here: