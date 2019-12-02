Davido Did Not Get Conferred A Chieftaincy Title: Report

A new report causing stir on Facebook claims popular Nigerian singer, Davido did not bag a chieftaincy title at Ibusa, Delta State.

Information Nigeria recalls news had circulated that the father of three had received recognition from the local community on Sunday.

However, it was revealed that singer had paid a visit to the hometown of his Lawyer and friend, Prince where he was said to have been adopted into the said family.

The report clearly reads:

“My attention has been drawn to the trending story about a purported conferment of a chieftaincy title on Davido.

~ Uwolo Amaechi Nwaenie.

“For the avoidance of doubt, l want to state that l was a guest at Chief Barrister Fred Ajudua’s (Onwa) residence on his invitation to host his son’s best friend – Davido.

“I had no prior knowledge of planned event for the day until I got to Onwa’s residence. While in his residence, Onwa said he wanted to adopt Davido into the Ajudua’s family to straighten the strong friendship between his son Bobo and Davido. I recall someone jokingly asked Onwa if he wanted to ”give chieftaincy title to Davido’ to which Onwa said a categorical No.

“As the Uwolo of Ibuzor, l cannot knowingly offend our cultural sensibility or be a party to any act likely to desecrate, denigrate or offend lbuzor tradition in any way, shape or form. What happened today in Chief Bar Fred Ajudua’s residence was an adoption into the family of the Ajudua and definitely not a conferment of chieftaincy title. Any misconception or misunderstanding of the process is highly regretted. It was a great day of friendship and celebration between two great families and calls for measured reaction from those who relied strictly on social media videos and pictures.

Long live Ibuzor.”