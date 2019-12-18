Davido Distributes Money To Crowd In Front Of His Lekki Mansion; Tells Them To Come Back For More (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A video which recently surfaced online shows the moment, Nigerian singer, Davido distributed cash gift to some of his fans in front of his home in Lekki.

The crowd had initially refused to leave his house even after dusk till he finally settled them.

In the video, the singer is seen taking fresh air at the balcony of his mansion while overlooking the mammoth crowd gathered downstairs, waiting for him to attend to them.

The father of three eventually sent down his crew members to distribute the money to the crowd.

Watch the video below:

