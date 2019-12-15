Davido Expresses Disappointment In His Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has expressed his disappointment in his fans over the constant social media battles with Wizkid’s fans.

This reaction came after a fan of his trolled Wizkid’s mother on Twitter and this led to a fan of Wizkid alleging that Davido’s mother was used for ritual.

Seeing the bitter war going on, the musician and father of three expressed his disappointment in both his fans and fans of Wizkid.

He went further to query how the whole rivalry degenerated into dragging family.

See his post below: