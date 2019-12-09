Davido Feeds His New Baby Boy While Using His Phone (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido was filmed nursing and feeding his baby boy, Ifeanyi David Jr Adeleke, while making use of his phone.

Davido and his son, Ifeanyi David Jr Adeleke
‘Risky’ crooner, Davido and his son, Ifeanyi David Jr Adeleke

The singer, who was performing his duties as a father, revealed he was monitoring his album roll.

In the video, the singer could be seen playing with his son and feeding him while the baby’s mother, Chioma Avril Rowland was nowhere in sight.

Information Nigeria recalls the soon-to-be-married couple were pictured sharing a passionate kiss during their trip to Barbados and it appears they are back to their home base in London.

Watch the video below:

