Davido Fondles Chioma’s Breast While She Sleeps (Video)

Popular “Risky” singer, Davido filmed himself fondling his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland’s breast while she was trying to sleep on an airplane.

The couple were on a flight to Barbados when the BET award-winning artiste reached for his girlfriend’s bossom while she was fast asleep.

Although, the new mom woke up, she didn’t stop him from having his way.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had earlier called on the attention of his wife-to-be regarding a recent post put up by Cardi B.

The international rapper had named herself Chioma and this earned a reaction from Davido, who wrote:

“@thechefchi have a problem”

Watch the video below: