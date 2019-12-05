Davido Officially Welcomes Cardi B To Nigeria (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Multi-award winning singer and DMW boss, Davido has taken to social media to welcome International rapper, Cardi B to his fatherland.

Cardi B
American rap star, Cardi B

The mother of one, who just touched down in Lagos, is billed to perform in Ghana and Nigeria.

This is going to be her first time in Africa and from her recent posts on Instagram, it’s safe to say she is pretty excited about it.

Information Nigeria recalls social media was abuzz when news broke that both musicians are set to Collaborate on Davido’s 2017 hit track, Fall.

Davido reposted a video of Cardi B dancing to her verse on his single, Fall remix playing in the background.

The ‘Risky’ singer shared the video and captioned it:

“Welcome home.”

