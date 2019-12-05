Davido Outsmarts Female Fan In Abuja (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Davido
Davido

Popular Afro-music singer Davido has been spotted in what seems to be a good time with his fans.

The singer was recently in Abuja where he hosted a ‘meet and greet’ with his fans.

From the video shared, it was a game of fastest fingers first as Davido hinted that a female fan won’t be fast enough to make a video while he signed on her legs.

The lady was seen struggling to take the video as Davido tilted and signed without being captured by the lady.

However, other fans had it all recorded, now who’s smarter?

Watch The Video Here:

