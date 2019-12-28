Davido Performs ‘Dami Duro’ Live Band At Concert In Lagos (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Davido
Davido

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido delivered a rousing performance during his ‘a Good Time’ concert which held at Eko hotels.

The highlight of the show was when the singer performed his popular hit ‘Dami Duro’ with a live band.

The performance was electrifying that fans sang along with him and the venue turned rowdy.

‘Dami Duro’ is a hit song from the singer’s debut album ‘O.B.O’

Read Also: Davido Surprises His Personal Assistant With Expensive Christmas Gift (Video)

Since his debut album, hardly has a year gone by without the singer dropping a hit song.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6mMULYFZBJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

Tiwa Savage Performs On Stage Without Underwear (photos)

DJ Cuppy teaches Senegalese and French presidents how to DJ (Photos/Video)

2face Endorse As Red Cross Ambassador

American rap group Migos under fire for saying Nigerians don’t speak good English

Just Like Wizkid; Davido Also Flaunts His Expensive Jewelries

Nigerian man narrates how he finally had three-some with a girl who rejected him severally and her room-mate, shares their photos

Wizkid and Davido to share one stage together

Wizkid and Davido to share one stage together

Felabration Presents: Femi Kuti Live at Hard Rock Cafe

“How a Bottle of Beer Changed My Life” – Winner of Star Lager Millionaires Promo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *