Davido Performs ‘Dami Duro’ Live Band At Concert In Lagos (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido delivered a rousing performance during his ‘a Good Time’ concert which held at Eko hotels.

The highlight of the show was when the singer performed his popular hit ‘Dami Duro’ with a live band.

The performance was electrifying that fans sang along with him and the venue turned rowdy.

‘Dami Duro’ is a hit song from the singer’s debut album ‘O.B.O’

Since his debut album, hardly has a year gone by without the singer dropping a hit song.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6mMULYFZBJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link