Davido Performs On Stage With American Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion (Video)

The viral video of popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s stage performance with American rapper, Megan There Stallion has got people talking on social media.

On December 23, 2019, American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion performed at an event in Nigeria.

Also Read: Davido Spotted At Sophia Momodu’s Event (Photo)

It was her first time in the country. During the event, she thrilled the audience. Known for her sexy dance moves, the tall and beautiful American rapper was joined on stage by Nigerian superstar, Davido.

He performed ‘Risky’ and thrilled fans. During the performance, Megan was twerking and the Nigerian singer almost joined her, but suddenly stopped and smiled.

Watch the video below: