Davido Reacts As Cardi B Picks ‘Chioma’ As Her Nigerian Name (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido has taken to his Insta story to react to a post made by International rapper, Cardi B.
The Grammy award winning singer had initially shared a video of herself vibing to Burnaboy’s song “Ye” with a caption “Chioma B” on her official Instagram page after she had gotten a taste of some “Nigerian Jollof”.
Davido, however, reposted the same video calling the attention of his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland to it.
The father of three wrote:
“@thechefchi We have a problem”
Cardi B is currently in Nigeria to perform for the first time in Africa at the Live spot X Festival on Sunday.
See the full post below: