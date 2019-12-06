Davido Reacts As Cardi B Picks ‘Chioma’ As Her Nigerian Name (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido has taken to his Insta story to react to a post made by International rapper, Cardi B.

American rapper, Cardi B

The Grammy award winning singer had initially shared a video of herself vibing to Burnaboy’s song “Ye” with a caption “Chioma B” on her official Instagram page after she had gotten a taste of some “Nigerian Jollof”.

Davido, however, reposted the same video calling the attention of his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland to it.

The father of three wrote:

“@thechefchi We have a problem”

Cardi B is currently in Nigeria to perform for the first time in Africa at the Live spot X Festival on Sunday.

See the full post below:

David's reaction

