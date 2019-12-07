Davido Reacts As Twitter User Calls Out Celebrities Over Sowore’s Rearrest

A Nigerian man has called out Nigerian celebrities over the rearrest of popular human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security.

The Twitter user expressed that Nigerian celebrities are not doing enough concerning the situation of the country.

Reacting to this comment by the Twitter user, popular singer, Davido, who had earlier condemned the rearrest of the activist, expressed that with the situation of things in the country, everyone should be responsible for their problems.

See exchange below: