Davido Reacts To Rearrest Of Omoyele Sowore

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular singer, Davido has condemned the alleged move by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to rearrest #RevolutionNow convener Omoyele Sowore in the courtroom today.

The attempt to forcefully arrest the activist by DSS has led to strong criticisms on social media.

Reacting to a video of Sowore being held down in court following reports that the DSS operatives are allegedly refusing to allow him and his lawyers make their way out of the courtroom after disrupting today’s trial, the singer wrote:

