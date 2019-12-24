Davido Reacts To Video Of Him Refusing To Dance With Megan Thee Stallion

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido sent social media agog after he resisted the temptation to dance with American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion at a concert in Lagos.

Photo of Megan the Stallion and Davido on stage
Megan the Stallion and Davido on stage

The curvy singer had brought Davido up on stage to perform his hit track, ‘Risky’ and she began twerking while he was approaching her.

However, the father of three stylishly retraced his steps as he began moving back, leaving fans in awe that he did not touch her.

Reacting to his action on stage, Davido took to his Instagram page with the caption:

“Ex Hotboy”. 

See the post below:

 

0

