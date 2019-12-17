Davido Replies Offset For Downgrading Chioma’s Name (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has replied to Cardi B’s husband, Offset after he downgraded his wife’s name, Chioma.

Recall that Grammy award-winning American rapper, Cardi B’s visited Nigeria, and adopted a Nigerian name, ‘Chioma B’.

The drama still continues as her husband, Offset has reacted to it.

America rapper, Offset took to social media to mock Davido’s wife-to-be ‘Chioma’ saying, why on earth would his wife, Cardi B stoop so low as to call herself Chioma B.

Davido, who is known for his admirable love for Chioma, did not find it funny as the Nigerian singer went on to reply Offset, saying his wife’s name is better than his entire generation.

See Their Rants Here: