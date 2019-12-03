Davido Reveals Face Of His Son On Diamond Necklace Worth N150m (Photos)

Multi-award winning artiste, Davido has finally revealed the face of his son, Ifeanyi David Jr on a diamond-encrusted DMW customized necklace worth N150million ($410k).

The singer, who is a regular customer of American Jeweler, Ice Box Zahir, stopped by once again to acquire the customized chain.

The father of three did not also fail to share photos of the chain on his social media page with the caption:

“ I didnt come to play !!! #AGT”

The chain has the 30BG inscription on it, a map of Africa and Nigeria, the Naira sign and the DMW Logo with the head of his son, Ifeanyi as the main pendant.

See the photos below: