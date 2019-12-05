Davido Shares Adorable New Photo With Imade In A Private Jet

New dad, Davido is proving that despite having 3 kids from different baby mamas, he is a very present dad.

The singer took to his IG page to share an adorable photo of himself carrying his first child, Imade Adeleke, in a private jet as they smiled for the camera

Landed just in time to drive my baby to school

@realimadeadeleke

The multi-award-winning singer also just welcomed his third child, a son, with his woman Chioma Rowlands in London. The baby boy has since been christened IOfeanyi Adeleke.