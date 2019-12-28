Davido Splashes N1m On Fan During Concert (Video)

Singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido rounded up 2019 with his much anticipated ‘a good time’ musical concert which held at the Eko Atlantic on Friday, 27th December.

The show didn’t fail to live up to his billing as the singer delivered an electrifying performance much to the amusement of the fans.

However, the highlight of the show was when he announced and called up the first winner of his N1m give-away during the show.

The winner couldn’t believe that he has been N1m richer as he went emotional.

Watch the video below: