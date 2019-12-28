Davido Splashes N1m On Fan During Concert (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido
Davido

Singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido rounded up 2019 with his much anticipated ‘a good time’ musical concert which held at the Eko Atlantic on Friday, 27th December.

The show didn’t fail to live up to his billing as the singer delivered an electrifying performance much to the amusement of the fans.

However, the highlight of the show was when he announced and called up the first winner of his N1m give-away during the show.

Read Also: Davido Reacts After Tosin Ashafa Revealed He Signed Him To His First Official Contract

The winner couldn’t believe that he has been N1m richer as he went emotional.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
A good time, David Adeleke, Davido
0

You may also like

British-Nigerian Actor, John Boyega Reveals The Kind Of Women She Likes

Again, Game Of Thrones Finale Breaks Record (Full Details)

Mercy Johnson opens up on divorce rumours

Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji Looks Cery Classy On Her Gucci Dress (See Photos)

Mercy Aigbe, Laide Bakare, and other celebrities attend Faithia Williams’ mother burial ceremony (photos)

Bollywood Star Actress Dies After Liposuction Procedure In US

Eucheria Anunobi Lobbies For Imo State’s Lagos Liaison Job

PHOTO: AGN President Ibinabo Fiberesima Acquires 2013 G Wagon

Skiibii Was Not Used For Money Ritual By My Brother, E-money – KCee Counters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *