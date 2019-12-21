Davido Spotted At Sophia Momodu’s Event (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido set out on Friday to show support and love to his first babymama, Sophia Momodu at an event she organised.

Davido, Imade and Sophia Momodu
Davido, Imade and Sophia Momodu

Momodu, who is a fashion entrepreneur, organised a ‘Sip & Shop’ event where people could go, sip, chill and shop from her recently launched clothing line.

The fashionista dropped her holiday collection outfits at the Traffic Bar and Restaurant, Polo Rd, Ikoji, Lagos.

Davido decided to drop by along with crew members and he didn’t leave empty handed.

Watch the video below:

Davido and Imade

 

Tags from the story
Davido, imade, sophia momodu
