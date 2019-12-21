Davido Spotted At Sophia Momodu’s Event (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido set out on Friday to show support and love to his first babymama, Sophia Momodu at an event she organised.

Momodu, who is a fashion entrepreneur, organised a ‘Sip & Shop’ event where people could go, sip, chill and shop from her recently launched clothing line.

The fashionista dropped her holiday collection outfits at the Traffic Bar and Restaurant, Polo Rd, Ikoji, Lagos.

Read Also: Naira Marley Tells Ladies What To Do When Going On A Date

Davido decided to drop by along with crew members and he didn’t leave empty handed.

Watch the video below: