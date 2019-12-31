Davido Spotted Gisting Wiith His Babymama, Sophia Momodu In Ghana

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido was recently filmed relaxing an gisting with his ex-lover and babymama, Sophia Momodu in Ghana.

L-R Sophia Momodu, Imade Adeleke and Davido
In the video, the soon-to-be married singer could be seen carrying his first daughter, Imade Adeleke while having a conversation with her mom about an event being organised by Momodu’s cousin, Eniafe.

The duo had caused a stir online after they jetted out together along with their daughter to the neighbouring country for a musical concert, dubbed Afro Nation which was held on Tuesday.

Watch the video below:

Davido chilling with his babymama and daughter in Ghana

