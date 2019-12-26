Davido Surprises His Personal Assistant With Expensive Christmas Gift (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido is known to shower expensive gift items on his crew members at the slightest.
A new video has hit the internet capturing the talented singer gift his personal assistant, Aloma an expensive Rolex wristwatch as Christmas gift.
In the now-viral video, the singer was waiting for Aloma outside when he suddenly brandished the wristwatch as soon as Aloma arrived as wished him a happy Christmas.
Aloma, who couldn’t believe what he has gotten fell on the ground to thank the singer.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Davido is such a nice person. Always looking out for all his guys. This is expensive ROLEX we are talking about Ooo. Watching this videos just puts smile on my face. May God bless every good heart and may God bless everyone that has put a smile on faces this season. Putting a smile on someone’s face might not be through money or gifts cause it’s not everyone that can afford to do that. You can put a call to people, family members, relations, your Dad that you haven’t spoken in awhile cause you are angry about something or your Mum. Just a phone call can put a smile on someone’s face this season. God bless.