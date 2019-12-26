Davido Surprises His Personal Assistant With Expensive Christmas Gift (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido and his personal assistant, Aloma
Davido and his personal assistant, Aloma

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido is known to shower expensive gift items on his crew members at the slightest.

A new video has hit the internet capturing the talented singer gift his personal assistant, Aloma an expensive Rolex wristwatch as Christmas gift.

In the now-viral video, the singer was waiting for Aloma outside when he suddenly brandished the wristwatch as soon as Aloma arrived as wished him a happy Christmas.

Aloma, who couldn’t believe what he has gotten fell on the ground to thank the singer.

Watch the video below:

