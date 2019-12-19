Davido Threatens To Sue Coza Over Viral Promotional Video

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has stated that he has issued a disclaimer notice claiming that he has nothing to do with COZA church and also instructed the church to pull down the video or face legal actions.

He made the statement following a viral-video wherein he was spotted doing a PR for a program tagged ‘seven days of glory’ for the church.

Davido, in his statement, claimed that he only did a quick video for a kid who was introduced as a fan and the video was meant for the kid’s personal use.

Read Also: Nigerians Reacts As Davido Is Spotted In COZA Church Promotional Video

He concluded by saying the church only cropped the video and used it for its personal gain.

He wrote: