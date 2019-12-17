Davido To Attend Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Church Program (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has been spotted in a promotional video for COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

In the video, Davido hinted that he puts God first in everything he does and he was excited about being part of the program.

The video was shared by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and the singer was also mentioned.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the pastor hinted that if Davido says he puts God first in everything he does, then his fans should consider doing the same.

Watch The Video Here:

