Davido, Twitter User Banter Words Over Coza Video (Photo)

Talented singer Davido real name David Adeleke became a subject of controversy following a viral video wherein he was spotted doing a campaign for a COZA program tagged ‘seven days of glory.’

However, the singer has since claimed that he has nothing to do with the said video and threatened to sue the church f the video wasn’t pulled down.

A concern Nigerian identified as @oluremi on Twitter, however, took it upon herself to scold the singer and equally tagged him a ‘fool’ over the said video and she got the attention of the singer who reacted swiftly by saying she is actually the fool and not him.

See their exchange below: