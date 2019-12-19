Davido’s Son Officially Becomes American Citizen (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Davido took to Instagram story to announce that his son, Ifeanyi is now a citizen of America just like him.
The singer, who also bears dual citizenship, was born in the United States, Atlanta Georgia to be precise.
Davido shared a photo of his son wearing a onesie and he strategically covered his face.
In the photo, baby Ifeanyi could be seen holding a small paper with the colors of the American flag on it.
The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner captioned the photo:
“Officially an American citizen”
Big Brother Naija 2017 reality star, Uriel Ngozi Oputa also announced that she officially became a British citizen despite being born in Britain.
See the post below:
1 Comment
Being an american citizens is a good news but being a Nigerian citizen is a bad news. How ironic!