Dayo Amusa Attacked For Posing With Toyin Abraham’s Husband, Kola Ajeyemi

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has come under massive attack over a photo she shared online.

The actress posed with Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kola Ajeyemi and this caused a stir online.

Not long after the photo surfaced online, many immediately began to drag Dayo for posing with Kola and holding on to him in a seductive manner.

‘‘Hey don’t feel too comfortable in that shoulder look, it belongs to someone special.”

Another user wrote;

”You post to say you wan dey fuxk anyhow not quite long and you are now posting with someone’s husband, hope it’s not what I am thinking.”