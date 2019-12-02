De Ligt Named Best Youth Player At Ballon D’Or

Matthijs de Ligt has been named the winner of the 2019 Kopa Trophy at this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Awarded to the best player in the world under the age of 21, De Ligt collected the prize at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, as part of France Football’s annual ceremony.

De Ligt has enjoyed a spectacular year, captaining Ajax through a remarkable 2018-19 that saw them win the KNVB Cup and Eredivisie.

He also played an integral role in the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals, defeating Real Madrid and Juventus, before coming unstuck against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Juventus defender was presented the award by former winner, Kylian Mbappe.