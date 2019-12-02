De Ligt Named Best Youth Player At Ballon D’Or

by Olayemi Oladotun

Matthijs de Ligt has been named the winner of the 2019 Kopa Trophy at this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Matthijs De Ligt
Matthijs De Ligt

Awarded to the best player in the world under the age of 21, De Ligt collected the prize at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, as part of France Football’s annual ceremony.

Also Read: Juventus Completes Signing Of Matthijs De Ligt

De Ligt has enjoyed a spectacular year, captaining Ajax through a remarkable 2018-19 that saw them win the KNVB Cup and Eredivisie.

He also played an integral role in the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals, defeating Real Madrid and Juventus, before coming unstuck against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Juventus defender was presented the award by former winner, Kylian Mbappe.

Tags from the story
DE LIGT
0

You may also like

Cuadrado To Chelsea Almost A Done Deal

Okagbare, Leads Team Nigeria to IAAF World Championships in Moscow.

Eagles Comfort Emenike as Striker’s Dad Passes On

Make World Cup Your Priority, We Can Do Without Confederations Cup- Amodu Urges Keshi.

Its Business Time for Now, We’ll Do the Talking Later- Mikel.

UEFA Nations League: See Italy Goalkeeper’s Save Of The Century(Video)

Russia 2018 world cup fixtures, See time and dates

West Ham Striker, Sakho Doubtful For The Rest Of The Season

Jay-Z, Coldplay, Rihanna Performs At Paralympics Closing Ceremony

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *