Deji Adeleke Father Showers Encomium Davido Over Successful Concert

by Amaka Odozi

Prince Adedeji Adeleke, the father of popular Nigerian singer, Davido showered encomium on him following his brilliant performance at his concert on Friday.

Davido and his father
Davido and his father

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had also received accolades from his crew members for not disappointing them.

The ‘Risky’ crooner had themed the show “A Good Time With Davido” and he settled for Eko Atlantic as the venue to play host to the show.

It appears the singer’s father was present at the event as Davido had shared a message he received few hours later from him.

Adeleke showered praises on his son for a job well done and he wished the performance had lasted for 30 more minutes.

See the photo below:

Davido and his father's chat

