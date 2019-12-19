Deji Adeyanju Challenges EFCC Boss To Declare His Assets

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has called out Ibrahim Magu, the boss of anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Commission declare his assets.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

According to the activist, the tenure of the acting chairman of the anti graft agency is coming to an end.

Also Read: Deji Adeyanju Invites Shehu Sani, Dino Melaye To Join Struggle For Electoral Reforms

The popular activist challenged Magu to publicly State how much he was worth before assuming office and how much he is worth presently.

He also expressed that the agency should expect more petitions from him.

See his post below:

