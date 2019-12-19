Dele Momodu, Wife Celebrate 27th Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Media personality Dele Momodu and his wife, Mobolaji, are today celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in 1992 and have four children together.

Taking to his IG page, the Ovation publisher shared a loved up photo of himself and his wife, penning a sweet message revealing their marriage has had its ups and downs.

He wrote;

“Happy wedding anniversary to us… Against all odds, MOBOLAJI, God has been most kind to us in 27 years. It has been a fairytale and rollercoaster… Congratulations darling…”

Happy anniversary to them!

