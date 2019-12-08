Dencia Slams Lady Trying To Involve Her In Tacha, Angela Okorie Drama (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Dencia
Singer Dencia

Popular Nigerian singer and fashion entrepreneur, Dencia has reacted to the ongoing drama between former BBNaija housemate Tacha and Actress Angela Okorie.

The singer would not have gotten involved if she wasn’t mentioned by some concerned social media users.

While the drama is spinning around Tacha, Angela Okorie and surprisingly, Mercy Eke, some concerned fans brought Dencia into the matter.

While she was compared to the others, Dencia hinted that people need to stop speaking for other people.

See The Post Here:

Dencia
Between Social Media Users and the singer
