Dencia Slams Yomi Black Over Negative Comment On Toke Makinwa

by Michael Isaac
Dencia
Cameroonian Dancer, Dencia

Popular dancer and singer Dencia has taken a swipe at Yomi Black over his comment against Toke Makinwa.

Recall that it was earlier reported that Yomi had dragged Toke over her annoyance that Nigerians were celebrating Cardi B for her lifestyle.

The actor who said that Toke, like many other celebrities, are dishonest about the source of their income, following that, he dared her to open up on the source of her income.

The Cameroonian dancer has now slammed the actor saying that hypocrisy will remain a big problem for African men.

See Post Here:

Dencia
The Dancer’s Post
Dencia
More Photos
