Desmond Elliot, Dino Melaye Pose Together In New Photos

by Eyitemi Majeed
Dino Melaye and Desmond Elliot
Dino Melaye and Desmond Elliot

Despite their political differences the duo of Desmond Elliot and former lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, have been spotted together.

The duo met at a public function, spent time exchanging pleasantries and also posed for a photograph.

Dino Melaye is a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) while Desmond Elliot is a member of the All Progressive Congress(APC).

Desmond Elliot currently represents Surulere in the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Melaye recently lost his senatorial seat to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress.

Tags from the story
desmond elliot, Dino Melaye
