Desmond Elliot, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian actor, Desmond Elliot has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Victoria Elliot as they mark 16-years wedding anniversary.

Desmond Elliot and his family
Desmond Elliot and his family

The couple reportedly sealed their union in 2003 and got blessed with two set of twins, one shortly after their marriage and another in 2010.

The veteran actor shared a throwback picture of himself and his wife with the words;

“My Babamai..16 years and still counting, thanks for being my friend . love you always . Happy wedding anniversary to us”

See the full post below:

