Diane Russet Kisses Singer, Iyanya Passionately In New Movie (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Diane Russet has produced a new movie dubbed, The Therapist which features popular musician, Iyanya.

Dianne Yashim and Iyanya

In one of the scenes of the movie, the pair shared a passionate kiss.

Diane has always openly declared her passion for acting as she was even offered a role in Jenifa’s Diary by actress, Funke Akindele.

Sharing the trailer of the movie via Instagram, the Kuddy cosmetics ambassador wrote:

“The best thing that could happen to you is falling in love. When that rare moment happens, hold it tight, cherish it and live in the moment. Love and let be.”

Watch the video below:

