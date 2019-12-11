Diane, Seyi React As Cindy Bags Appointment With Abia Govt

by Eyitemi Majeed
Cindy Okafor, , Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and Abia state commissioner for information, John Okeiyi Kalu
Cindy Okafor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and Abia state commissioner for information, John Okeiyi Kalu

As ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cindy Okafor, announced in an Instagram post that she has bagged an ambassadorial role with Abia state government, fellow former housemate, Seyi and Diane have taken to her comment section to react to the news.

Seyi, in his reaction, posted a congratulatory message and asked her to keep winning while Diane also congratulated her.

Cindy wrote:

“I am so excited, to represent such great cause.
“Made in Aba project is something the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is very passionate about.
“Becoming the Ambassador for such a great course is something I am exceptionally proud of.

“Thank you Abia State Government for bringing me into this light.
“Thanks to the honourable commissioner for information John Okeiyi Kalu
“And the Secretary to the State, Barr. Chris Ezem for the warm reception.

“Best homecoming wlc EVER!”

