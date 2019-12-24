Dickson Finalised Plans To Join APC But Was Blocked By Sylva: Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has alleged that Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa state, had finalised plans to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but was blocked by Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum.

Wike said this at a press conference in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers, on Monday, adding that Dickson worked with the APC in order to forestall any issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when he leaves office in 2020.

Wike said, “Dickson concluded plans to join the APC. Timipre Sylva and Heineken Lokpobiri blocked him. He knew I have strength, he would have consulted me.”

“Dickson colluded with these people so that EFCC will not arrest him when he leaves Government. If you like, carry any level of propaganda, I will protect the interest of Rivers State.”

Wike said that the Bayelsa state governor had tried to hijack Soku oil wells which was recently ceded to the state by the supreme court.

However, Wike has maintained that the oil wells belong to Rivers, faulting the National Boundary Commission (NBC) that “erroneously shifted the boundary between Rivers and Bayelsa from River Santa Barbara to River Saint Batholomew in the 11th Edition of the Administrative Map of Nigeria”.

“In 2002, the NBC altered the boundary in the 11th Edition of the Administrative Map of Nigeria. They made a mistake by shifting the boundary from River Santa Barbara to River St Batholomew. At the Supreme Court, the NBC wrote a letter admitting their error,” he said.

“The Supreme Court made an order for the NBC to correct the error of the 11th Edition in the 12th Edition.”

“We had to sue the NBC to enforce the order of the Supreme Court where they were directed to ensure that the Boundary between Rivers and Bayelsa State is River Santa Barbara.”

“How can Dickson invade Rivers State when he cannot defend Bayelsa State?”

At the weekend, Dickson had accused Wike of deliberately instigating disunity in Ijaw land and under developing Ijaws in Rivers after an Abuja court transferred ownership of the Soku oil wells from Bayelsa to Rivers.