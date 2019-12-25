Didi Ekanem Slams Fan For Saying She Resembles ‘Satan’s Agent’

by Michael Isaac
Didi Ekanem
Actress Didi Ekanem

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem has been caught in a cross with a follower who tagged her to resemble the devil’s agent.

This happened after the actress made a video, showing her newly done make-up with heavy fixed lashes.

Taking to the comment section, the fan hinted that the lashes were too much and it was totally unnecessary for her to go all the way to fix such.

She also pointed out that it made her look like the devil’s agent.

READ ALSO – “Why I Want To Marry A Man With A Bad Boy Character” – Actress Didi Ekanem

Following that, the actress replied and it became a word battle for the duo.

See Post Here:

Didi Ekanem
Between the actress and a fan
