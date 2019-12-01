Dino Melaye, Smart Adeyemi Trade Words Over Outcome Of Kogi West Senatorial District Election

Dino Melaye has described Smart Adeyemi who won the Kogi west senatorial election rerun on Saturday as his political wife.

Speaking via his twitter handle, Melaye who had been sacked by an appeal court and lost his seat in Senate, said: “The reaction of men and women of goodwill all over Nigeria especially the wonderful people of Kogi west who truly voted for me is a testimony that God is with me and with us all. I won the election and Adeyemi remain my political wife,” he said.

“I want to specially thank God almighty that he preserved my life after five attempted assassination, combined forces of security agencies, INEC, federal, state and LG powers,” he said.

“I was fought on land, in the air and spiritually. It was not about election but my life. God I thank you. The forces against me are not beyond God. People should not worry about me, I am fine and will always be. I just thank God that the plan to kill me did not succeed. A living Dog is better than a dead Lion. I thank God for life. My name is Daniel i can not fall or fail.”

He stressed that he would challenge the outcome of the poll in court.

“I will challenge the temporal and evaporative victory of Adeyemi at the Tribunal. Victory attained by violence and fraud is tantamount to defeat, for it is momentary. It is not about Dino Melaye, it is about Nigeria and our electoral system. I stay the course. Not over yet,” he tweeted.

Whereas, in an interview with journalists, Adeyemi described Melaye as his “political houseboy”.

“When a servant steals the garment of his master, the garment will be too big for the servant… the joy of having his master’s garment will cause the servant to misbehave to people he ordinarily could have respected. The over-sized garment made Melaye to misbehave while in the senate,” he added.