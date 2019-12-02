Dino Melaye Transfers Aggression On P.M News After Election Defeat

by Eyitemi Majeed
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

The former lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, didn’t spare P.M news as he placed a savage curse on them over their headline.

The news medium had cast a headline which reads: “Melaye Crushed in Kogi West Rerun, Senate seat gone”

Reacting swiftly to the headline, Dino wrote: It is you that will be crushed in Jesus’s name.

Read Also: Dino Melaye, Smart Adeyemi Trade Words Over Outcome Of Kogi West Senatorial District Election

The news medium made the report following the defeat of the controversial ex-lawmaker by his political rival, Smart Adeyemi, of the All Progressive Congress.

See the exchange below:

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Smart Adeyemi
0

You may also like

Senate to pass 2017 Budget on Thursday

Ooni Of Ife’s Wife Speaks On Alleged Marriage Crisis, Threatens Legal Action

Welder hacks his jealous lover to death

Fayose tells Obasanjo to stop deceiving Nigerians

AVALON INTERCONTINENTAL ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH RADISSON BLU HOTEL

Breaking: Aisha Buhari brings good news over President Buhari’s health in London

Nnamdi Kanu flees, goes into hiding

Georgina Onuoha

‘Use Same Energy For Politicians’ – Georgina Onuoha Implores EFCC

otedola

Canadian Sisters Arrested For Attempting To Blackmail Femi Otedola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *