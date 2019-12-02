Dino Melaye Transfers Aggression On P.M News After Election Defeat

The former lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, didn’t spare P.M news as he placed a savage curse on them over their headline.

The news medium had cast a headline which reads: “Melaye Crushed in Kogi West Rerun, Senate seat gone”

Reacting swiftly to the headline, Dino wrote: It is you that will be crushed in Jesus’s name.

Read Also: Dino Melaye, Smart Adeyemi Trade Words Over Outcome Of Kogi West Senatorial District Election

The news medium made the report following the defeat of the controversial ex-lawmaker by his political rival, Smart Adeyemi, of the All Progressive Congress.

See the exchange below: