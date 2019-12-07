Discipline Is Different From Child Abuse: Naira Marley Advises Parents

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, also known as Nairamarley has dished out a piece of advice to Nigerian parents regarding how to raise their kids.

According to the singer, there is a wide gap between child abuse and child discipline.

The singer made this known via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 7th December.

Read Also: [Video]: “You All Are Owing Me, I Went To Prison Because Of You All” – Nairamarley Tells Yahoo boys

Naira Marley was recently indicted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission on allegation bordering on credit card fraud.

He wrote:

Good morning to all parents, discipline is different from child abuse. Bye