Discipline Is Different From Child Abuse: Naira Marley Advises Parents

by Valerie Oke
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, also known as Nairamarley has dished out a piece of advice to Nigerian parents regarding how to raise their kids.

According to the singer, there is a wide gap between child abuse and child discipline.

The singer made this known via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 7th December.

Read Also: [Video]: “You All Are Owing Me, I Went To Prison Because Of You All” – Nairamarley Tells Yahoo boys

Naira Marley was recently indicted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission on allegation bordering on credit card fraud.

He wrote:

Good morning to all parents, discipline is different from child abuse. Bye

Tags from the story
Naira Marley
0

You may also like

Nigerians Port From Whatsapp To Palmchat

Here Are 10 Ways You Can Tell If Your Marriage Is Troubled

IF A Guy Does These 10 Things On A First Date, He Is Really Into You

10 Things Never To Say To A Spouse During A Fight

Dj Cuppy

DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Why She Broke Down In Tears On Live IG

Heart of Gold: Waje Dedicates Proceeds From RBTs For ‘Oko Mi’ & ‘I Wish’ To Makoko Kids

10 Signs You Have Chosen The Wrong Partner!

Buhari At 70: This Is Not Where We Should Be As A Nation

10 Hot Photos That Prove Didi Ekanem is The ‘Queen of Derriere’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *