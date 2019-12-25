Dismissed Soldier, Gang Members Arrested For Robbery

The police have arrested a dismissed soldier and members of his gang in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The operation was led by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad (IGP – STS), attached to the Ogun State Police Command.

The suspects were intercepted on their way to rob a bank in Oyo State.

The suspects identified as Adebamji Bamgboye, Matthew Olagoke, Ahmed Abdulahi, Johnson Ojo and Adebanjo Bamidele were paraded before newsmen on Tuesday, December 24, by Oyo State’s Commissioner of Police Kenneth Ebrimson.

READ ALSO – Two Feared Dead As Robbers Attack Bank In Lagos(Video)

Three shotguns, 20 live cartridges, three identity cards, four Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, seven phones, an expended cartridge and charms were recovered from the gang headed by a dismissed corporal in the Army, Adebamji Bamgboye.

The gang which allegedly specializes in robbing filling stations, banks, university hostels, were intercepted at New Gbagi Market, along the Ibadan-Ife expressway in Ibadan where their vehicle was flagged down for a search.

Confessing to the crime, Bamgboye said that he was recruited to lead the bank attack after being assured that the bank manager and six other employees of the bank will work for the success of the robbery operation.