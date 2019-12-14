Disturbing Video Of Soldiers Awaiting Execution In Boko Haram Captivity Emerges

Ahmed Salkida, a journalist covering the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast says the group has executed humanitarian workers in a new video.

According to the journalist, the executed men were humanitarian workers of Action Against Hunger who were abducted since July, 2019.

In a tweet on Friday, Salkida wrote: “Exclusive: ISWAP executes four more, releases video. All four are male humanitarian workers of Action Against Hunger abducted since July, 2019. The only female amongst them, Grace Taku, according to ISWAP, is condemned to life of slavery.”

The journalist further revealed that the insurgent group blamed the execution on breakdown of talks with the government. “The government is not sincere and do not respect timelines,” reports an ISWAP source.

Taku’s fate is now the same with other Christian female captives with the terror group.

Meanwhile, the herald shares a heart-wrenching video of men said to officers of the Nigerian army awaiting execution at the hands of the ruthless insurgents.

