Divorce Is A Blessing, I Am A Living Testimony – Daddy Freeze

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze is of the opinion that he is a living testimony as to why divorce is a blessing.

Sharing a post about the ex-wife of Mackenzie Bezos’s who is now the richest woman in the world, Freeze advised that people need to get out of any marriage that isn’t making them happy.

“I am a living testimony that divorces can be such a huge blessing! Don’t die along with a dead marriage, get out and embrace your best life! ~FRZ”

“P.S. She took far less than half his wealth and still allowed him to control her portion of the shares. Many women would have drowned him like my ex tried to in vain, so I applaud congratulate her!”