DJ Cuppy Flaunts Luxurious Family House In Ghana (Video)

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy took to social media to flaunt her family’s luxurious home in Ghana.

The disc jockey had spent the christmas holidays with her sister, Temi and cousin at the home.

According to reports, the whole family also stepped out to support their son-in-law who held a massive concert in Accra on Saturday.

The disc jockey’s mom, Nana Otedola alias “Mama Cupps” is also a citizen of the Republic of Ghana.

Watch the video below: