DJ Cuppy In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Vs Ruiz Match (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Ahead of the rematch between, Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia, popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has been spotted rooting for the British-Nigerian boxer.

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

The Nigerian DJ who is suspected to be in a relationship with the boxer, Anthony Joshua has travelled to Saudi Arabia to support him.

Also Read: “Consistency Is A Major Key”- DJ Cuppy Says As She Flaunt Awards

The DJ took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself and family of the boxer at the venue of the fight in Saudi Arabia.

See pictures below:

Janet Joshua and DJ Cuppy
Janet Joshua’s post
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy’s post
Tags from the story
Anthony Joshua, DJ Cuppy
0

You may also like

Iheanacho

Super Eagles Striker, Kelechi Iheanacho Breaks A Year Goal Drought

Without a Volleyball League; “There Will Not Be Sustainable Growth”- NVBF.

Lionel Messi Set To Leave Barca For EPL?!?

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) stinks of corruption –Senate

Vidic and Ferguson Set to Watch Djokovic Battle Murray.

US Win Ryder Cup

Super Eagles player, Victor Moses, becomes dad at 21

Dani Alves Signs For Juventus On A Two Year Deal

US Open: Murray, Djokovic, Tsonga Breeze Into 3rd RND

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *