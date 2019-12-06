DJ Cuppy In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Vs Ruiz Match (Photos)

Ahead of the rematch between, Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia, popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has been spotted rooting for the British-Nigerian boxer.

The Nigerian DJ who is suspected to be in a relationship with the boxer, Anthony Joshua has travelled to Saudi Arabia to support him.

The DJ took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself and family of the boxer at the venue of the fight in Saudi Arabia.

See pictures below: