DJ Cuppy Shocks Her Manager With 500K Inside Fridge (Video)

Popular Disc Jockey, Cuppy put a smile on her manager’s face by gifting her 500,000 Naira in “cold cash.”

In a video shared online, the disc jockey is seen having Christmas lunch when she asks her manager Elizabeth to open the fridge. The unaware manager obliged and found 500,000 Naira cash stacked in the fridge for her.

Also Read: No Boyfriend To Spoil Me This Christmas: DJ Cuppy

The popular disc jockey cum musician pointed out that she was inspired by American rapper, Cardi B who recently gave her husband, Offset the same treatment on his birthday.

Watch the video below: